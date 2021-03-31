Concord Football season cut short

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord’s spring football season is cut short due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Mountain Lions had two remining games on their 2021 spring football schedule, but these will no longer be played or made up. The Mountain Lions only played one game this spring season against West Virginia Wesleyan and won.

Concord University’s athletic department announced the news on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

“The virus ultimately dictated that we could not move forward,” administrators said. “We are very hopeful that by fall we can return to a level of normalcy.”