Concord University ESPORTS team finding success during difficult year

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — ESPORTS is a growing field among colleges across the country. Concord University is the home to a successful ESPORTS team; in fact, they just brought home a big win, claiming the championship in the Tespa Fall Collegiate Cold War 4v4 Tournament. Captain Jamie Nickell said he was very proud.

“This was actually our fourth total win as a team since last season. We have had three of the Collegiate Call of Duty wins, but this one was definitely the biggest prize pool that we have won because it was $7,700,” Nickell said.

While most sports seasons were delayed or canceled, ESPORTS continued to play which makes for a unique experience. Austin Clay, the Coach of Concord ESPORTS, said they all played from their homes for this tournament.

“This tournament was just before winter break, so all the players were home already. They were able to play online while at home and being safe. Even though they were all over the country, we are able to all play online as a team and still able to take first place even though we were remote,” Clay said.

Nickell said although it was nice to participate from the comfort of their own homes, they would have enjoyed the win together more.

“It sucked because we prefer to all be together in the area, but it was awesome to bring home another win,” Nickell said.

This win came with a lot of hard work and dedication to perfecting their craft, learning their teammates, and the game itself, just like traditional sports.

“We have a lot of talent, even being such a small school, so it is just about practicing everyday that we can and perfecting all the small stuff,” Nickell said.

The team is still hungry for more and in just a few weeks they will get another chance to prove how good they really are when they begin their journey for the Collegiate Call of Duty League title.