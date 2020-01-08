Concord’s Head Football Coach buckles down on recruiting

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — There is a new head man on the gridiron at Concord University. Dave Walker comes from Martinsburg High School and is ready to take the reigns as a college coach.

Recruiting is everything when it comes to college sports. It is all about finding the players that will fit a coaches program and scheme. Head Coach Dave Walker at Concord University is on a mission to find those players.

Walker’s been hard at work since he was offered the head coach position, which means he has been on the road recruiting around the East Coast.

“We’re just going and visiting schools, we are in the process of making those trips getting on the phone calling guys, calling coaches, and trying to get visits, trying to get as many guys on campus to see what Concord has to offer,” Walker said.

Walker knows what he is looking for in his future players and knows that the parents are just as involved in this decision as the future student athletes.

“We want guys that have good character, that are are going to graduate, they want to graduate from college,” Walker said. “They want to help us win games, so we want that combination and we want their parents to know that your kid comes to Concord, he’s got an opportunity to graduate, he’s got an opportunity to win games and play.”

Coach Walker would love to get some top recruits out of West Virginia, but knows he might have to expand beyond the mountain state.

“So the heart and soul may be coming from the state but the arms and legs we might have to go to Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky; wherever we need to go we want to bring in the best possible players that will meet our needs,” Walker said.

The season does not start for another eight months, but the team hits the weight room for training and conditioning starting Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.