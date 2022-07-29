Quarterback JT Daniels assists a football camp hosted by the Country Roads Trust at Mylan Park. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia transfer quarterback JT Daniels has landed on the preseason watch list for one of college football’s top single-season individual awards.

Daniels, who came to West Virginia in the offseason after spending the last two seasons at Georgia, is one of 52 players who have been named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual accolade in college football.

Daniels is one of 44 offensive players, and one of 22 quarterbacks, nominated for the award this preseason. He is also one of eight players from the Big 12 Conference on the preseason watch list for the award.

Daniels, who has not officially been named West Virginia’s starting quarterback, has also recently been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, and the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000.

He officially joined the Mountaineers in May.

The junior quarterback played in just nine games over the last two years due to injury.

Daniels has played in 21 college football games over his four year career, and has averaged 230 passing yards per game.

In two years at Georgia, the Irvine, California native threw for 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and completed 69.5 percent of his passes.

West Virginia opens fall camp on Monday, August 1, and begins the season on Thursday, September 1 against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.