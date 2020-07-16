Day four recap from World TeamTennis

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Resort hosted three matches on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in day four of the 45th World TeamTennis season.

The Chicago Smash faced off against the Orange County Breakers in the first match of the day. The Smash walked away with a win 23 to 16.

The second match had the undefeated Philadelphia Freedoms up against the New York Empire, the close sets came down to the wire but the Empire ended up with the “W” 25 to 17.

In the final match of the day the San Diego Aviators hosted the Washington Kastles. The Kastles won it all 21 to 19.