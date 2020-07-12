Day one of the 2020 World TeamTennis season is underway

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — World Team Tennis and the City of White Sulphur Springs teamed up to give the tennis courts at Villa Park a makeover. City council members, community members and WTT representatives came together for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renamed, Temp Gillespie Memorial Tennis Courts. The courts were named after Temp, who was a big part in building the original courts.

After the WTT season is over, the courts will be open for the public. Sloane Stephens a member of the Chicago Smash said she was excited to team up on the project and knows the importance of having a court for children to grow up on.

“For this to be built for kids to play, adults to be able to play so I think for people to take it serious enough to put new courts and want new courts to grow the community is really important,” Stephens said.

Following the dedication of the courts, the 2020 season started. The first match featured the Orlando Storm taking on the Springfield Lasers, the Chicago Smash played the Vegas Rollers and the Orange Country Breakers faced off against the San Diego Aviators.

Carlos Silva, the CEO of World TeamTennis said this is unique because there are men and women on the same team.

“We’ve got men and women on a team together competing in singles doubles and mix. It’s fast, there is no ad scoring and every point counts,” Silva said. “If singles doesn’t get it done you can have your doubles team to come back and try and win the match.”

The matches feature women singles, men singles, women doubles, men doubles, and a set of mixed doubles. The Orlando Storm defeated the two time defending champions, the Springfield Lasers 21 to 18 in the first match of the day.