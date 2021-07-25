Dodgers put star OF Mookie Betts on IL with hip inflammation

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) confers with Max Muncy as Betts leaves the game after doubling off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mychal Givens during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated right-hander Jimmy Nelson from the injured list after he recovered from a left lumbar strain.

Betts’ IL move is retroactive to Thursday and was made just before the start of Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. He last started on July 17 at Colorado and last appeared in a game Monday when he made a pinch-hit appearance against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers had been avoiding an IL move for Betts, initially projecting him to return on Tuesday for the start of a three-game road series against the San Francisco Giants.

Betts is batting .270 this season with an .876 OPS and has 14 home runs with 40 RBIs.

Nelson, who has been on the IL twice this season, is 1-1 with the Dodgers in 20 appearances and has a 2.00 ERA.

