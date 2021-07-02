Dodgers visit White House, rally past Nats, 7th win in row

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts scores on a single by Max Muncy during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win.

The Dodgers went to the White House in the morning to meet with President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2020 World Series title.

“I do know right now, we’re playing really good baseball,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “We got our big guy (Clayton Kershaw) going (Saturday). We had a great day at the White House.”

Hours after the visit, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was put on seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball. Earlier this week, an allegation of assault was made by a woman against the reigning Cy Young Award winner.

Police and MLB are investigating the allegation. Bauer’s agents have disputed her account. Bauer was not with the Dodgers at the White House.

The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed at his hamstring after a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June. Schwarber will have an MRI exam on Saturday.

“When you see a guy grab his leg like that, you’ve got to get him out of the game,” manager Dave Martinez said.

“You hope he can come out of it and be OK,” he said.

Dodgers starter Julio Urías (10-3) allowed one earned run in six innings.

Scherzer also allowed just one earned run in six innings and struck out eight, but the Dodgers made him work to do so. He threw 100 pitches and was forced to yield to a banged-up Nationals bullpen to start the seventh with the Nationals leading 3-1.

“To grind him, get him out after six innings I thought was a win in itself.” Roberts said.

Left-handed reliever Sam Clay (0-1) found trouble when he replaced Scherzer. Chris Taylor hit a leadoff double, a dribbler by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols scored him, and Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch.

The Nationals summoned Austin Voth to replace Clay and he allowed four earned runs without retiring a batter.

Betts hit a two-run single for a 4-3 lead, Taylor added a two-run single and A.J. Pollock capped the rally with a two-run homer.

The Dodgers won despite making four errors. Third baseman Turner’s wild throw allowed two runs to score second and a sacrifice fly by just-called-up Humberto Arteaga put Washington ahead 3-0 in the second.

The Nationals slid back to .500 after a second consecutive loss to the Dodgers.

“We’ve been kind of down and out in the past,” Martinez said. “We survived. We’ll do it again.”

Nationals: INF Jordy Mercer (right quad strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 1. Arteaga was called up and RHP Steven Fuentes (right shoulder strain) was called up and placed on the 60-day injured list.

Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.25 ERA) opposes Washington RHP Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.02) in game three of the four-game series.

