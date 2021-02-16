Draymond Green slams NBA over star players on trading block

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a technical foul during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Green was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sharply criticized the NBA following Monday night’s win over Cleveland, saying players put on the trading block by teams are being treated unfairly.

Green spoke out after news broke of the Cavaliers sitting two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond because they’re looking to deal him. Drummond watched Monday’s game and cheered on his teammates from the bench while wearing street clothes.

“I would like to talk about something that’s really bothering me. It’s the treatment of players in this league,” Green said, cursing to emphasize his point: “To watch Andre Drummond … come out in street clothes because a team is going to trade him, it’s (expletive).

“Because when James Harden asked for a trade and essentially dogged it — I don’t think no one’s gonna fight that James was dogging it his last days in Houston — but he was castrated for wanting to go to a different team, and everybody destroyed that man.

“Yet a team can come out and say, ’Oh, we want to trade a guy,’ and then that guy is to go sit and if he doesn’t stay professional, then he’s a cancer and he’s not good in someone’s locker room and he’s the issue.”

Green pointed out how then-New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis was fined $50,000 for publicly demanding a trade in 2019.

“As a player, you’re the worst person in the world when you want a different situation,” Green said. “But a team can say they’re trading you, and that man is to stay in shape, he is to stay professional, and if not his career is on the line. At some point, this league has to protect the players from embarrassment like that.”

Before Monday’s game, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff commended Drummond for the way he’s handling the benching. Bickerstaff also said the decision to sit Drummond came only after consulting both Drummond and his agent about the situation.

In Detroit, the Pistons plan to keep star forward Blake Griffin out of the lineup while he and the organization work out a decision on his future.

“After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Pistons general manager Troy Weaver said in a statement Monday. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”

