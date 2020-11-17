Erin O’Sullivan filled with emotion after signing her National Letter of Intent with Concord University

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — This is the time of year when high school athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to further their athletic and academic careers. PikeView Panthers, Erin O’Sullivan has been working towards this moment for years.

O’Sullivan is one of the top cross country runners in the state and although she decided to opt out of her senior season due to COVID-19 concerns, she was still able to take the next step and sign with the Concord University Mountain Lions. With tears in her eyes, she began to reflect on the support she has in her life that has gotten her to this point.

“It means a lot knowing they are willing to make sacrifices for me, that they are with me at my weakest moments, at my strongest moments and I am just glad they get to enjoy the process with me,” O’Sullivan said.

Taking the next step and deciding where to go to college is a big decision but O’Sullivan just felt at home at Concord University and said it is a perk to have her family so close.

“It was just the right fit. It was accepting, it was the right class size but there were enough people there to not feel too small and it was financially the right decision for me to make,” O’Sullivan said.

She committed to run cross country but she will also be apart of the track and field team.