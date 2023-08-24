BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The final preps for the big Bluefield Graham Game are almost completed and as the time nears for kickoff.

The City of Bluefield’s Parks and Recreation Team spent several weeks getting Mitchell Stadium ready for the Battle of the Bluefields. From power washing the bleachers to fixing the goalposts, a lot of time was taken to make the stadium good as new.

The Director of Parks and Recreation, Rick Showalter, goes into more detail on what all he and his team is doing for the stadium.

“We were out here with the lift and they were changing out the goals, from the college to the high school. So, we’re reducing that. We’ve presser washed the entire stadium, all the seats that were maroon were already scrapped off, and they’re being painted.” Rick Showalter, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bluefield WV

Showalter also says though his team had enough time to get everything ready, he still might start a week earlier next year.