Final results from West Virginia High School Golf State Tournament

WHEELING, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Golf Tournament teed off for the final round on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Wheeling, WV at the Oglebay Resort.
Shady Spring High School’s Todd Duncan claimed the Individual State Title for Double A schools. He is now a back-to-back state champion. Shady Spring also claimed the Double A Team Title.
Here are the results from Wednesday’s round:
Single A Individual Scores
- Indiana Eades from Midland Trail finished 7th overall – +18, two round total 175
- David Gibb from Pocahontas finished 13th overall – +20, two round total 186
- Hadden Mick from Pocahontas finished tied for 17th – +23, two round total 190
- Ben Dunz from Pocahontas finished tied for 29th – +30, two round total 213
- Michael Kane from Pocahontas finished 37th – +37, two round total 224
Double A Individual Scores
- Todd Duncan from Shady Spring finished 1st overall – +13, two round total 155
- Kerri-Anne Cook from Westside finished 3rd overall – +24, two round total 166
- Tanner Vest from Shady Spring finished tied for 4th overall – +25, two round total 167
- Logan Miller from Wyoming East finished tied for 16th overall – +42, two round total 184
- Jordy Townley from Shady Spring finished 28th overall – +55, two round total 197
- Hayden Wood from Shady Spring finished 37th overall – +83, two round total 225
Triple A Individual Scores
- Zan Hill from Woodrow Wilson finished finished 4th overall – +19, two round total 161
- Marry Denny from Woodrow Wilson finished tied for 13th overall – +29, two round total 171
- Jonah Wilson from Woodrow Wilson finished 16th overall – +30, two round total 172
- Kyle Ballard from Greenbrier East finished 20th overall – +35, two round total 177
- Jack Hayes from Oak Hill tied for 26th overall – +42, two round total 184
- Tucker Lambert from Woodrow Wilson finished 33rd overall – +50, two round total 192
Single A Team Scores
- Pocahontas County finished 4th out of 8 teams – +163
Double A Team Scores
- Shady Spring finished 1st earning the State Title – +93
Triple A Team Scores
- Woodrow Wilson finished 3rd out of 8 teams – +78