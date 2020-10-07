Final results from West Virginia High School Golf State Tournament

WHEELING, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Golf Tournament teed off for the final round on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Wheeling, WV at the Oglebay Resort.

Shady Spring High School’s Todd Duncan claimed the Individual State Title for Double A schools. He is now a back-to-back state champion. Shady Spring also claimed the Double A Team Title.

Here are the results from Wednesday’s round:

Single A Individual Scores

Indiana Eades from Midland Trail finished 7th overall – +18, two round total 175

David Gibb from Pocahontas finished 13th overall – +20, two round total 186

Hadden Mick from Pocahontas finished tied for 17th – +23, two round total 190

Ben Dunz from Pocahontas finished tied for 29th – +30, two round total 213

Michael Kane from Pocahontas finished 37th – +37, two round total 224

Double A Individual Scores

Todd Duncan from Shady Spring finished 1st overall – +13, two round total 155

Kerri-Anne Cook from Westside finished 3rd overall – +24, two round total 166

Tanner Vest from Shady Spring finished tied for 4th overall – +25, two round total 167

Logan Miller from Wyoming East finished tied for 16th overall – +42, two round total 184

Jordy Townley from Shady Spring finished 28th overall – +55, two round total 197

Hayden Wood from Shady Spring finished 37th overall – +83, two round total 225

Triple A Individual Scores

Zan Hill from Woodrow Wilson finished finished 4th overall – +19, two round total 161

Marry Denny from Woodrow Wilson finished tied for 13th overall – +29, two round total 171

Jonah Wilson from Woodrow Wilson finished 16th overall – +30, two round total 172

Kyle Ballard from Greenbrier East finished 20th overall – +35, two round total 177

Jack Hayes from Oak Hill tied for 26th overall – +42, two round total 184

Tucker Lambert from Woodrow Wilson finished 33rd overall – +50, two round total 192

Single A Team Scores

Pocahontas County finished 4th out of 8 teams – +163

Double A Team Scores

Shady Spring finished 1st earning the State Title – +93

Triple A Team Scores