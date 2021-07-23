Fine-tune your basketball skills at Concord University Basketball Camp

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking to fine-tune your basketball skills this summer, with the help of college coaches and athletes, then you might be interested in an upcoming basketball camp.

The Concord University Men’s basketball team is hosting their summer day camp from Sunday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 28. On Sunday, registration will take place at the Carter Center from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The session will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The final three days will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is $200, and lunch will be provided for the campers from July 26 – 28. The camp will feature Head Coach Todd May, Assistant Coach Trent Howard and members of the team.