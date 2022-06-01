BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Five athletes in our area get the chance to compete at the national level of Special Olympics and this game is right up their alley, the bowling alley that is.

59News Photojournalist Larry Marrs got the chance to sit down with the athletes before they head off to competition.

I just wanna I want to. Go down, compete and just see what I can bowl and see what I can do. It’s going to be a lot of competition, but it’s going to be a good time. I think we’re gonna have a good time. Everything’s gonna have a good time bowling down there. Hank McGraw

Oh, I’m very excited. It’s gonna be a great experience. I mean, I’m gonna do great and I’m sure all my my team players. They’re excited too and they’re gonna do great. Alicia Lopez

I’m 23 now. I’ve been bowling since I was seven. I’m not sure I’m just going to go there and volunteer how I do. Yuki Lawrence

It feels good and amazing. I’m excited to go. I love my team. I love how we’re all doing this together. Nikki Rice

All five athletes will get the chance compete at the National Special Olympics competition in Orlando. Competition is set to begin June 6, 2022!