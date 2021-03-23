Former Princeton Rays reveal new name for Appalachian League

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The wait is finally over and the new name for the former Princeton Rays is here!

The reveal was originally supposed to take place on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 which was Groundhogs Day. There was a specific reason for that date and it has to do with their new name.

The ball club will now be called the Princeton Whistlepigs, but where exactly does that name come from? General Manager, Danny Shingleton, said there is a great story behind it; it has to do with the location of the field and the animals they often see.

“In between the softball field and the soccer field there is a little creek that runs through there and you see the groundhogs out there, behind the vocational school. There was one that was running around behind there (groundhog). One of our board members came over there and I said “Hey see that right there?” and I said that is a Whistlepig and he said what’s a Whistlepig and I said that, that’s a groundhog,” Shingelton said.

“He is from here in Princeton and you see them everywhere, we thought it was just a cool unique name for it. We are excited,” Shingleton said.

The Whistlepigs will start the season on new grass and an improved stadium on Thursday, June 3, at home against the Burlington Sock Puppets. Shingelton said they are hoping and anticipating having fans in the stands.