CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Elias Díaz, a former catcher for the West Virginia Power and Pittsburgh Pirates was crowned the MLB All-Star Game MVP on Tuesday.

During the All-Star Game, Díaz sent the National League team ahead in the eighth inning with a two-run home run which earned him the MVP award in the National League’s 3-2 victory, according to MLB.com.

Díaz spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons in Mountain State and scored 70 total runs over 182 games in his two seasons with the then-Pirates affiliated West Virginia Power, according to baseball-reference.com.

Díaz left Charleston after the 2012 season and in 2013 chose to continue his career in his home country of Venezuela. He returned to the Pirates organization once more in 2014 and was finally called up to the majors for the first time in 2016 and has remained there since 2019, now playing for the Colorado Rockies.