BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Graham High School enjoyed a historic season this year and they finally got the chance to cap it off this past weekend.

On Saturday, December 13, 2022, the G-Men finished the season by beating Central High School 34 to 7. It is the first time the G-Men have gone undefeated in the current playoff format and thus securing another 2A State Championship. While this championship marks the fifth time to ever occur, for Joanne Young, Principal of Graham High School, this win was the perfect way to end the season, especially after what happened last year.

“Last year we went to the state championship game and we lost, and that left a little bitter taste in everyone’s mouth so we were ready to go back and avenge that loss and get that ring and they did it,” Young said.

Young said she hopes to see Graham continue their winning ways next season.