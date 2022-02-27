WASHINGTON (AP) — Langston Galloway scored 16 points and seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson added 14 to lift the United States to an 89-67 win over Mexico in World Cup qualifying Sunday.

The Americans (3-1) avenged their lone loss of this qualifying round, routing the previously unbeaten Mexican team in a game that wasn’t close after the first few minutes. The U.S. led 48-21 at halftime.

With the NBA season taking place at the same time as these qualifying games, most of the U.S. players came from the G League. Still, all the Americans (3-1) need to do is avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying. They would be assured of that if Puerto Rico beats Cuba later Sunday.

The 40-year-old Johnson is the biggest name on this U.S. team. Galloway also has a good amount of NBA experience. David Stockton, whose Hall of Fame father John was in attendance Sunday, scored 15 points.

The U.S. started somewhat slowly, beating Cuba by five and losing 97-88 to Mexico during the first qualifying window in November. Those games were played in Mexico.

The American roster changed significantly for this window, and the U.S. won both games in Washington comfortably. The Americans beat Puerto Rico 93-76 on Thursday night. The next qualifying window is in July.

Mexico (3-1) never led in the rematch against the U.S. The Americans went on a 14-0 run spanning the end of the first quarter and start of the second, taking a 33-14 lead.

Fabian Jaimes led Mexico with 11 points.

