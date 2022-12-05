The West Virginia football legend did something he hasn't done in nearly eight years while setting a career-high in the process

Geno Smith’s incredible 2022 season continues.

The former Mountaineer led a fourth-quarter comeback against NFC West division Los Angeles on Sunday, throwing the go-ahead touchdown pass with less than 40 seconds remaining.

It is his first successful fourth-quarter comeback since Dec. 14, 2014, which was Smith’s second year in the NFL.

How did he do it?

Smith led a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive in Seattle’s final possession of the game. He completed 6 of 9 passes on the drive, including a rocket eight-yard completion to his top wideout in the endzone for the go-ahead score with just 36 seconds left in the game.

Smith completed 28 of 39 passes for a career-high 367 yards, and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Sunday marked the fourth game this season of 300 or more passing yards.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Seattle, and keeps Smith and company in the race for a division title and a wild card spot.

Smith has also thrown for 300 yards against the Raiders, Lions, and Falcons this year. Seattle is 2-2 in games where he eclipses 300 passing yards.