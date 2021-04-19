Gilliam taking his height to Davis and Elkins College

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Ben Gilliam has been a star on the basketball court for the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles. The six foot five center is not done playing though, he will be taking his talents to David and Elkins College in the fall.

“I love it up there, when I went and visited it just felt like home all the players all the coaches and the whole facility felt right, it felt like I was still in Beckley,” Gilliam said.

Gillam said with this weight off of his shoulders, he can now fully focus on the rest of his last season as a Flying Eagle.