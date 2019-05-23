Glade Springs hosts D-II National Championship

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) - The Resort at Glade Springs has been the host site of the 2019 Men's Golf Division II National Championship. Some of the best golfers from around the country have teed it up on the Cobb Course throughout the week.

After four days of grueling play, the field of teams has been narrowed down to just two teams. Lincoln Memorial University from Harrogate, Tennessee will take on Lynn University from Boca Raton, Florida. They will begin 18 holes of match play on Friday morning.

Throughout the week, this tournament has hosted teams from as far away as California, South Florida, and Arkansas. However, the teams seem to be having some success in the hills of Southern West Virginia.

The tournament is being hosted by the Mountain East Conference this year. Commissioner Reid Amos says he was proud to show off the facilities here in the Appalachian region.

"We're tremendously excited to expose so many people to the Resort at Glade Springs and West Virginia," Amos said. "Hopefully sometime down the road they would want to return, and we hope the NCAA wants to return as well."

During Thursday's rounds, Lincoln Memorial upset the #1-seeded Barry University Buccaneers, and would go on to defeat Florida Southern in the afternoon. Lynn University handled their business with Cal State Monterey Bay and went on to lock up a spot in the finals after defeating the University of West Florida.

