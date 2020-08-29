Defense shows “more energy” in Saturday’s scrimmage, improvements in ground game

It was a mixed bag during today’s 98-play scrimmage inside Milan Puskar Stadium, according to coach Neal Brown .



“There was a lot of give and take,” he said following today’s two-hour-plus work that included a late start because of a morning rain shower. “I thought the defense started off strong and forced some takeaways, a fumble and two interceptions.



“Then the offense right around the middle rebounded and really ran the ball better and did some really nice things toward the middle of the scrimmage.”



That’s when it put together a 98-yard drive that ended in the end zone when quarterback Jarret Doege connected with Winston Wright Jr. on a 26-yard touchdown pass.



The big play was Leddie Brown’s 38-yard burst up the middle of the field to take the ball to midfield. The junior led all ball carriers with 43 yards on just four carries.



The No. 3 offense, with true freshman quarterback Garrett Greene under center, had two impressive long drives for touchdowns. Greene worked his magic in and out of the pocket completing passes downfield to Middle Tennessee transfer Zack Dobson, who caught four passes for a scrimmage-best 93 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown.



WVU Football





Greene also hooked up with senior running back Lorenzo Dorr on a 12-yard scoring pass later in the scrimmage, and the Tallahassee, Florida, native finished the scrimmage completing 8-of-13 passes for 131 yards, mostly against the three’s.



Greene did get an opportunity to take a few snaps with the two’s as well.



True freshman running back A’Varius Sparrow ran well with the three’s, gaining 38 yards on just three carries, and he also returned a live kickoff for a touchdown.



Redshirt freshman Tony Mathis Jr. and Alec Sinkfield also got a lot of running back reps on Saturday.



“Offensively at the top of the red zone from the 25 down to the 10 it wasn’t very productive,” Brown said. “We had some turnovers, which was a negative. The positive offensively is we are running the football better.”



Defensively, Brown thought the unit performed well at the outset, forcing a Leddie Brown fumble that was recovered by linebacker Dylan Tonkery and also picking off two passes, one an impressive shoestring grab by corner Tae Mayo and the other an over-the-shoulder pick by spear safety Tykee Smith in the end zone.



The defense also managed to get a lot of pressure on West Virginia’s quarterbacks with seven different players getting their hands on the passers this morning. Quarterbacks were wearing gold jerseys and were not permitted to be tackled.



True freshman bandit Lanell Carr , a 6-foot-2, 240-pounder from St. Louis, was credited with three sacks playing against the three’s, while Maryland transfer Bryce Brand recorded a pair of sacks.



Darius Stills , VanDarius Cowan , Tavis Lee , Sean Martin and Rhett Heston also got to the quarterbacks this morning.





“I thought the defense played with a lot better energy than we did a week ago,” Brown said. “I was pleased with how they started the scrimmage and how they performed at the very end.”



Two areas where Brown said he was disappointed were penalties and special teams. The three offenses were flagged with several procedure and delay-of-game infractions, while the defense was flagged for a couple of offsides penalties.



Brown said a full Power 5 officiating crew worked today’s scrimmage.



“The ones that are a lack of discipline and lack of concentration are the ones that really hurt you as well as the ones that are selfish,” Brown said of today’s penalties. “We had an unsportsmanlike that took us off a two-minute situation. I’m not okay with that. We had a bunch of procedure penalties, defensive offsides and a couple of delay of games with older quarterbacks, which shouldn’t happen.”



As far as special teams, Brown is seeking considerable improvement in all areas.



“Our special teams just aren’t good enough right now,” he admitted. “We spend a lot of time on those, and that has to be our edge this season. Our effort, concentration and execution was not good enough. We did a lot of special teams live work, and we are going to work those a bunch on Tuesday.”



Overall, Brown summed it up thusly, “When you do a squad scrimmage, there are going to be some things that are really good or you are concerned about one side winning or the other side losing. That’s kind of the way it went today.”









Scrimmage Notebook



* Brown said he thought the defense performed well in the red zone but gave up some scores down inside the 8-yard line on passes.



The offense was able to run out the clock during the four-minute period but was unsuccessful in doing so during the two-minute, end-of-game situation.



WVU Football

