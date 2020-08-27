Report: Kevin White signs with 49ers

Former West Virginia standout wide receiver Kevin White is joining some fellow Mountaineer alumni after reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Originally reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, the former top Chicago pick will join the Niners on an undisclosed contract. He will be on the squad along with alumni Tavon Austin and Colton McKivitz.

The 49ers have signed former Bears WR Kevin White. He’s back. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 27, 2020

White spent three seasons in Chicago after they selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in 2016, but his time on the field was limited due to injury. He caught 25 passes for 285 yards in 14 games as a Bear.

In March 2019, he signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, but was cut in August of that year. He was not on a team for the 2019 season.

White was a standout for two years with the Mountaineers from 2013-2014, especially making a mark on the college football landscape as a senior. He totaled 1994 yards and 15 touchdowns off 144 catches, with a career-high 1447 yards and 10 scores in 2014.

His Mountaineer career was enough for the Emmaus, Pennsylvania native to earn a nomination for our All-Mountaineer Football Team.