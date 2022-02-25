BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Sanctions against the Greater Beckley Christian Academy Boy’s Basketball team were upheld after an appeal Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The crusaders had four players suspended for the rest of the year after the West Virginia Secondary School Athletic Commission found that the players were in violation of the athletic rules surrounding their student Visas.

Greater Beckley was forced to forfeit all wins that the four suspended players participated in, stripping the team of 12 victories.

Three of the four suspended players will be eligible to play for the crusaders again next season.