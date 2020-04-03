Greenbrier Easts’ Ray Lee named Head Coach for North-South Football Classic

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Head Coaches for the West Virginia North-South Football classic were announced. Greenbrier East’s very own Ray Lee will be the head man for the South Cardinals. Coach Lee has been the Head Coach at Greenbrier East since 2012 and now will go lead the South Cardinals in the classic.

“I’m really blessed and honored to be chosen for it. I think it is a true blessing to be chosen to do something like this that goes all across the state,” Lee said.

Coach Lee will be coaching three of his own players one last time in this game. The game is set for Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Noon at South Charleston High School.