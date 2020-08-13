Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19

FILE – In this June 4, 2013, file photo, Preakness winner Oxbow, left, enters the track for a light workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas is at rear. The order of the Triple Crown races could be different this year. “If you go from a mile-and-a-half and start dropping back, it’s going to change a lot,” said Lukas, winner of 14 Triple Crown races. “It’ll change how you train, it’ll change the type of horse that will end up in the Derby. It’ll be a very, very significant change.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby winner, is recovering after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

His condition was disclosed in a tweet posted by grandson Brady Wayne Lukas.

“Wayne recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been isolating at home and following CDC and health care provider recommendations,” his grandson posted on Wednesday. “Fortunately, he had not been at work for several days prior to the first symptom, so no one else at the barn is impacted.”

Lukas, who turns 84 in September, is “on the road to recovery and looks forward to getting back to the track,” his grandson wrote.

Lukas is based at Churchill Downs in the spring and summer, where he frequently accompanies his horses to the track atop a pony. He’s won 14 Triple Crown races, most recently the 2013 Preakness with Oxbow. Lukas has 4,837 career victories and more than $282 million in purse earnings.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports