High school baseball returning to the diamond with new summer league

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Not having a high school baseball season was a setback for players and coaches. Tim Epling, the owner of Linda K. Epling Stadium, wanted to do something about that.

He created a league for high school and middle school teams to play in this summer.

“It’s about getting these kids out here and play where they didn’t have a season this spring,” Epling said. “Our facilities are open, so we made some calls and seems like all the coaches and players are really excited to be a part of this.”

Most students are playing with their school’s teams and others are combining schools to make a team. Although the high school coaches are not able to coach their teams during the summer due to West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) rules, many are excited to be able to watch their teams in action. Shady Spring Head Baseball Coach, Jordan Meadows, said is excited to see his guys on the diamond.

“Getting their arms ready to play. Just seeing what the future is for my guys and the program and stuff like that,” Meadows said. “I am excited to be in the stands and watch some baseball.”

Keith Rose is helping out with Princeton’s team. He said he is looking forward to sharing his love and knowledge of baseball with the players.

“I am just looking forward to getting back out here myself and having fun with these kids. Most importantly, they have to have fun and enjoy the sport,” Rose said.

For many players, this is a great opportunity to gain back what they lost; however, this is going to take some hard work on the athletes end. Woodrow Wilson Head Baseball Coach, Chris Wells, said they have to get their strength back in their arms and legs before games start.

“They are not going to be out here throwing like they were in March,” Wells said. “They have to take the growing pains and the baby steps, and get back into it.”

Practices for the teams have already started and opening day is set for Saturday, June 27, 2020. There will be five games that day starting at 10 a.m.