High School Football Preview: Beavers want success in Wheeling

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Beavers Football Team has been a powerhouse in West Virginia for the last three years making three state championship appearances. This season, they are going for number four.

“That is all we can do is push and compete with last year and the years before trying to be the same or better,” Head Coach Fred Simon said.

Getting better has been the goal since the boys first stepped back on the field. Derick Flack Jr, plays on both sides of the ball and has seen the boys improve since they have been back.

“It is awesome. We have been improving everything, getting everything we needed to get done, fixing a few minor problems, but overall we are just being great and doing good,” Flack said.

Coach Simon has been coaching the Beavers since 1986 and has built a program rich in tradition and hard work. He pushed the team hard in the final weeks before the start of the season, but he sees the fight in his players.

“Kids are kids and maybe sometimes me as a coach, maybe I am expecting too much and over working them, but early in the year that is how it is going to be and we will phase off of it some,” Simon said. “As far as them caring and wanting it, I see that.”

The Beavers return a handful of starters including three of the four in their receiving core and starting quarterback Carson Deeb.

“The chemistry is back. It is good because we have three receivers back and we have running backs who played last year,” Deeb said. “We have our other receiver who did not start last year, who is back, so I think our Chemistry is good.”

The Beavers have only one thing on their minds and that is to get the job done in Wheeling, and win a state title.

“Our goal is go to to wheeling and win it, and it is just going to be a mountain climb and we will do our best to get there,” Simon said.

The Beavers take on Princeton in their first game at Mitchell Stadium on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.