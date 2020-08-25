High School Football Preview: Greenbrier East hopes for a shot at playoffs

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier East Head football Coach Ray Lee is going into his ninth season with the Spartans. Every year, he has worked hard to bring his team together to change the program’s culture.

“That is something we have built over a period of years now,” Lee said. “The culture has changed and we have our culture back. I think we want it. We just have to keep that going,”

With only four returning senior starters, Ray Lee has seen a few of his players really step up their game.

“We got some guys that are bringing some pretty good things to the table so we are excited just to see how they preform on Friday night,” Lee said.

Last year, the Spartans hosted a playoff game at home, but were not able to advance. This year, the team, especially Senior Center Grant Hall, wants to change that.

“I am really hoping to host another playoff game and… get a win out of that,” Hall said. “As long as we get to where we were last year hopefully even further, that is my goal.”

The Spartans start their season at home against Woodrow Wilson, who gave them a 24-7 defeat last year.

“That is always a big rivalry game and we like it,” Lee said. “It’s a fun game to play. It lets you know Friday night football is back. When you have two schools like that playing against each other, you can feel the energy in the air. We just going to go out and play football, have fun.”