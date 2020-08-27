High School Football Preview: Shady Spring Tigers’ energy makes difference on field

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Shady Spring Head Football Coach Vince Culicerto has been with the Tigers for the last 16 years. For two years in a row, they have made back-to-back class AA playoff appearances. Now, with a shortened preseason, he plans to use what has worked in the past and continue that into the 2020 season.

“The team has done a good job. I have a lot of key returners in key positions. If you stick with the stuff you’ve been doing the last few years, they’ve been able to jump back in and finish where they left off,” Culicerto said.

A season that has not been like any other actually helped the team’s energy and loosened up the players on the field. Senior right guard and defensive end, Noah Hatfield, said Coach Culicerto helped them out a lot.

“He has kept that positive energy inside our heads we are playing. We just have to follow the rules and everything,” Hatfield.

In the past, Culicerto utilized the run game, but this year he is hoping to have a more balanced offensive scheme.

“Speed, we have a lot of speed. Hoping to kind of get back to more in the air running up and down the field, spread the field, and we will still run when we have to,” Culicerto said.

Their aggressive defense is something that will not be going anywhere come the 2020 season.

“Continue the turnovers, getting after the ball, being aggressive. We had a great season last year defensively and we just want to make that a trademark for us,” Culicerto said.

With only one thing on their minds, the Tigers are ready to take the gridiron and start the season.

“Getting a winning season, that is what I am most excited about. Trying to get a winning season should I say,” Hatfield said.

The Tigers start their season on the road against Nicholas County on Friday, September 4, 2020.