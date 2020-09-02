High School Football Preview: Summers County ready to prove themselves

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Coming off a four and six season, the Summers County Bobcats are ready to get back to work. Chris Vicars is heading into his fourth season as head coach of the Bobcats and has one goal in mind for every game.

“I don’t look at wins and losses as much as competitiveness, so our goal is to be competitive each and every week, and if our kids can be competitive in the second half, then anything can happen. They got to figure out how to win,” Vicars said.

One area Summers County struggled with last season was on the offensive line; however, with 12 returning seniors on the roster, things should look different. Quarterback Will Taylor said he has seen a difference in the team.

“We’re hoping to move the ball a lot better than last year. We had some flaws last year and we fixed them up. I think we are good to go,” Taylor said.

Polishing up flaws from last year came with a lot of hard work this year. That hard work did not go unnoticed by staff.

“I like what I have seen they have been very focused and a desire to want to be good, not only in the game, but with what they are doing, their craft,” Viscar said. “That bodes well with what we hope to do this year.”

The first game of the season is just days away and the boys are definitely ready. They will travel to Greenbrier West for a 7:30 p.m. start time on Friday, September 4, 2020.