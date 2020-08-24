High School Football Preview: Tigers ready to tackle 2020 season

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Princeton Tigers have been hard at work since they were able to take the field Monday, August 17, 2020.

This season, Head Coach Chris Pedigo emphasized the weight room and conditioning in hopes to see his guys dominate the line of scrimmage. The Tigers will be lead by sophomore quarterback, Grant Cochran, who started nine games last season. Although Pedigo has a relatively young team, he said he feels good about what is to come.

“We need to be better in the redzone, we have to up front establish better line play than we did last year and the last couple of years,” Pedigo said. “We have 22-23 underclassmen all line men, and I really like where we are at with all those guys. We are going to be fairly young, but the future looks good with that.”

Defensively, Pedigo would said he would like to be more “sound” on what they are doing on the field but is happy with what he has seen from his guys thus far.

The Tigers start their season on the road at Mitchell Stadium against Bluefield Friday, September 4.