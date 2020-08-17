High School Football Preview: Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles ready to soar into season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Monday, August 17, 2020, was a great day around the Mountain State: high school sports were officially back. The Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles finally got to take the field as a full team for their first practice.

Coach Street Sarrett is going into his fifth year as the head coach for the Flying Eagles. Junior quarterback, Maddex McMillen, is going into his junior year and his second season as the starting quarterback. Both McMillen and Sarrett are hoping to see improvements on the offensive side of the ball.

“Our offense, totally on our offense. I want the see them execute and put points on the board and just be successful,” Sarrett said.

McMillen said he has set some goals for himself this season. He said it means a lot to him to be in this position.

“I just want to see us communicate and see us be a better team, being able to drive down the court whenever we want and score whenever we want at will. Just being an offensive team,” McMillen said.

The Flying Eagles will take gridiron for their first game on the road on Friday, September 4, 2020, against Greenbrier East.