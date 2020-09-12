High School Football Week Two Recap

(WVNS) — High School Football Teams around the state were back on the gridiron today, Friday, September 11, 2020. It was a slower night in our area due to the fact that Mercer County and Fayette County were both in orange on the county alert system.

Westside vs. Greenbrier West : 49 to 26 Greenbrier West

Nicholas County vs. Wyoming East: 16 to 14 Nicholas County

Shady Spring vs. Summers County: 26 to 7 Summers County

Greenbrier East vs. Jefferson High School: 42 to 23 Jefferson High School

Parkersburg South vs. Woodrow Wilson: 42 to 6 Parkersburg South

River View vs. Independence: 55 to 8 Independence

Pocahontas County vs. Tucker County: 36 to 6 Pocahontas

Liberty vs. Braxton County: 26 to 20 Liberty

