After multiple cancellations, Greenbrier East mens’ basketball team wins first postseason game

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – On Tuesday, April 20, the original AAAA Region III Section II semi-final match up between Greenbrier East High School and Oak Hill High School was cancelled. This happened after one of the Spartans tested positive for COVID-19, forcing eight other players to quarantine.

The first rescheduled game was on April 21. Just minutes before tip off, the game was cancelled again while both squads were warming up.

After a lot of confusion and discussion, both teams met for a third and final time on April 22, this time on the Red Devil’s court.

The Spartans dressed only seven players for the game. However, they showed no signs of slowing down.

While Oak Hill brought it to within one possession in the fourth quarter, the Spartans went on an eleven point run to end the game.

Greenbrier East defeated Oak Hill 61 to 48.

Spartans Head Coach Bimbo Coles, said at the end of the day all he and his guys wanted to do was play ball.

“We just want to play, it did not matter if we had to come over here, we wanted to play. It didn’t matter if we were shorthanded it doesn’t matter, we just wanted to get out there and get ready to play,” said Coach Coles.

The AAAA Region III Section II championship puts up the top ranked Spartans against the three seed, Woodrow Wilson High School. The date, time and location of the game are still unknown.