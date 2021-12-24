Atticus Goodson named 2021 Player of the Year

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — It’s only fitting that a storybook season ended with another historic achievement for the Independence Patriots football team.

Atticus Goodson came home to his house expecting the day to go on like any other.

“Came home from being out and I walked through the door and my mom was like hey we got to tell you something, you hear that and you are like dang something bad is going to happen,” said Goodson.

But it would turn out the exact opposite as the senior running back received an early Christmas present this year.

He not only received the Curt Warner award for the best running back in the state. He also claimed the title of the best player of the state, winning the Kennady award as well.

Goodson said this award is about more than just his achievements and it would not have been possible without his guys by his side.

“They just congratulated me and all I could do is thank them for all they have done because without them this award would not be won,” said Goodson.

Goodson said he would give both awards away if it meant the end of the season turned out differently.

But being he is the first in southern West Virginia to win the award since 2017, the first in Raleigh County since 1948, and the first-ever in school history, he cannot help but be proud of his achievements. Achievements he hopes will put the spotlight back on the area.

“We have really good talent down here and I wish people would come out and see it cause everybody down here is good but nobody sees it because we are down at the bottom of the state and no one thinks we are good at football but I think this will put us on the map,” said Goodson.

He is confident next year’s Kennedy award will stay in Coal City and he is sure his brother Cyrus is itching to prove who the best player in the family is.