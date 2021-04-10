G-Men knocked out of VHSL playoffs in the first round

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The undefeated Graham G-Men entered the VHSL playoffs at the top of the Class 2 bracket.

They hosted Union High School on Apr. 10, 2021.

The Bears pulled off a huge upset, beating Graham 30 to 24 in the final minutes.

