G-Men knocked out of VHSL playoffs in the first round

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The undefeated Graham G-Men entered the VHSL playoffs at the top of the Class 2 bracket.
They hosted Union High School on Apr. 10, 2021.
The Bears pulled off a huge upset, beating Graham 30 to 24 in the final minutes.
by: Jack Taylor
