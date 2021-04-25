Greenbrier West Wrestling brings home trophies from state tournament

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — At the 2021 WVSSAC State wrestling tournament, the Greenbrier West High School wrestling program brought home a piece of unexpected hardware.

Head Coach Jeremy Tincher won the National Federation of High School Coaches Wrestling Coach of the Year award in West Virginia. This is Tincher’s second time winning the award, the first coming in 2013 when the program won its first AA title.

Tincher said this time around it is even more special, considering how different the last season was and the talented coaches in the region and the state.

“How many guys work hard and to a great job, to be considered in that company is pretty humbling actually,” said Tincher.

Tincher said while he appreciated the recognition, he did not do it for the hardware. He said he did it for the greatest kids in the world at Greenbrier West.

“It’s not just about me. It takes a whole community to have a great wrestling program and we have that here,” said Tincher.

Tincher was not alone. Noah Brown, the Cavaliers’ lone senior, won his second state title in just as many years. His first time in the 220 heavyweight class.

“I knew I was up by a point. I was really nervous, being up a point with a decent kid, you never know if he gonna take you down and win the match and I just wanted to control the pace,” said Brown.

“That’s vintage Buddha, that’s just how he does it I couldn’t have been happier,” said Tincher.

Brown, or Buddha, as Tincher and his family call him, said he could not ask for a better role model. He said Tincher played a big part in who he is as a wrestler and as a man.

“Not a lot of coaches do that, and I have had the luxury of coming up this program and getting some really good coaches and he definitely deserves the recognition he got,” said Brown.