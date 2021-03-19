Men’s High School basketball heats up in Mercer County

(WVNS) — Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the area on March 19.

Princeton High School won on the road, the Tigers took down Bluefield High school 62-59.

Pikeview High School could not complete the comeback, the Panthers lose a close 86-80 game against Westside High School.

Meadow Bridge High School looked strong, they beat Midland Trail 52-43.

Greenbrier West High School fell to Tug Valley High school by a score of 80-69.

In women’s basketball, James Monroe High School lost to River View 64-42. And Midland Trail High School beat Greater Beckley Christian Academy 56-21.