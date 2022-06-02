RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — For the first time since 2019, the Shady Spring Tigers baseball team punched their ticket to Charleston!

The Tigers are set to take on the Logan Wildcats on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Head coach Jordan Meadows and his guys are no strangers to postseason play and they hope to bring home the elusive first title for the program.

“We kinda got a chip on our shoulder because we lost to Logan in the regular season and so just beating them and getting to the state championship. We want to get that first state championship in baseball cause it will be the first one ever, so we are hoping to get that first one and keep things going,” said Meadows.

“This entire postseason, nobody expected us to beat Independence, no one expected us to beat Bluefield. We came in as the lower seed in both of those matchups but we powered through and we are looking to do the same against Logan,” said Josh Lovell, a senior designated hitter for the Tigers.

To emphasize the importance and impact the team has in the area, people from all around Raleigh County gathered to celebrate the team’s trip to Charleston and send them off on a high note.

First pitch is set for Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. against Logan High school.