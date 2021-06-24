Shady Spring and Liberty High Schools to get turf football fields

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two high school football programs are getting new fields leading up to the upcoming season.

In the summer of 2020, Independence and Woodrow Wilson High Schools received turf football fields as part of a county wide improvement project. Now, both Shady Spring and Liberty High Schools are getting turf fields of their own.

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, said as we go into what he hopes will be a more normal school year, it is important the facilities look their best as he hopes games can return to full capacity.

“All of those projects are underway and we fully anticipate them to be ready for the 2021 football season,” said Price.

Price said while he hopes everything will return to full capacity this fall, they have to wait until closer to the start of the school year to make that decision.