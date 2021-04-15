Shady Spring Lady Tigers upset PikeView in Region 3 Section 1 championship

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Women’s high school basketball teams in the area began the post season Monday, March 12, 2021.

On March 14, we saw our first sectional championship game, as the Shady Spring Lady Tigers traveled to take on PikeView.

The number three Lady Tigers found themselves in the championship after upsetting number two Westside High School, they looked to pull off another upset against the number one Lady Panthers.

They would do just that, the explosive offense of Kierra Richmond and company propelled the Lady Tigers over the Lady Panthers.

Shady Spring pulled off another upset for the championship, 51 to 43 over PikeView.