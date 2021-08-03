Shady Spring Tigers eager to practice on new football field

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — High school fall sports began Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, but not every team got to practice on their normal field.

The Shady Spring football team plans to spend most of their summer practices on the school’s baseball field, while they wait for their new turf field. Construction of the new field hit a setback as a soft spot was found on the field. Head Coach Vince Culicerto thought they would have to delay their home opener or find a different field on which to play.

But now things are back on track.

“We are hoping so, they are moving right a long the best they can and you know our problem that we did have they seemed to fix it and you know the soft spot is not there anymore,” said Culicerto.

Coach Culicerto said they plan to be on the field within the next few weeks.