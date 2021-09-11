Shady Spring Tigers hold a Homecoming parade

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There was no shortage of parades in Raleigh County on Sept. 11, 2021, including one out in Shady Spring.

Shady Spring High School held its homecoming parade on Sept. 11. Not only was it to celebrate fall sports at the high school, but to celebrate those in the military as well.

Multiple engines from fire departments across the county participated in the parade, as well as different student groups from the high school, and the marching band.

The high school did not have any homecoming celebrations last year. Parents and students alike were excited to celebrate again.

“This community has always been very good about coming together in times of crisis and in need, and it’s a very tight night community, and although it’s very large, we all stick together,” said Melissa Schagat.

While the Tigers homecoming game set for Sept. 11 was canceled, Schagat said the parade and the celebration will further motivate the football team for their next game.