Shady Spring Tigers punch their ticket to state championship

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — In the CLASS AAA quarterfinals, the Shady Spring Tigers took down a depleted Herbert Hoover Huskies.

The rest of the day was filled with upsets as both the first and second seeds, Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior fell in the first round. This left the tigers as the highest seed in the bracket.

But Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson said this really has no affect on his guys.

“12 seeds, 45 seeds, one verse 16 seeds we just wanna play,” said Olson

They took on the seventh seed Winfield Friday, May 7, 2021, who took down Fairmont senior.

The tigers knew what was at stake. They were not looking for an easy path, as players and fans alike have waited for this day for a while.

“It’s a dream come true. I have waited for this for a long time. I actually made a promise to Cameron, my grandson, that if he ever made it here i was going to sweep the civic center floor at halftime,” said David Hunter, grandfather of Tiger Cameron Manns.

Both teams saw packed student sections, which created one of the loudest games of the tournament.

“We wanted to get everyone out here and do it for the community and they did that and showed up and we wanted to show out for them,” said Braden Chapman, who scored a team high 22 points in the game.

Things only got louder as the game went on. Cameron Manns hit two back to back three point shots from the same spot to put the tigers out in front early.

Winfield had four seniors on their starting five, while the tigers only have one on their whole team, and started four sophomores. Because of their youth, Manns said they had a lot of doubters all year.

“We worked our butts off at practice, we worked so hard and people doubted us because we are young, but I don’t think that is gonna matter come Saturday,” said Manns, who scored 16 points.

The tigers held Winfield to eight points in the second and nine in the third.

Coach Olson said everyone knows they have a job to do, creating fast paced offense and overwhelming defense.

“They really just love their roles because they love each other, and that’s important nobody cares who scores,” said Olson.

They took down Winfield 68 to 51 and will look to silence all doubters as they play for their first Class AAA championship in program history.

“We are not done, win or lose tomorrow I know what our guys are gonna do we are getting ready to cut the nets down tomorrow that’s what we are gonna do,” said Olson.