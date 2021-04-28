Shady Spring wins co-regional finals, earns second states trip in school history

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Shady Spring Tigers hosted Nicholas County High School in the Triple AAA Region Three co-finals.

The Tigers came in to this game building off of the momentum of their first sectional championship in twenty years. They took down Westside High School to do so.

The basketball team at Nicholas County High School upset Midland Trail in the first round of their sectional tournament, but lost in the championship to Herbert Hoover.

The Tigers blew by Nicholas County, 93 to 44 to punch their ticket to Charleston for the second time in school history.

They take on Herbert Hoover High School in the Triple AAA quarter finals on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.