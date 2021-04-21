Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles reach state basketball tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After all of the confusion created by their cancelled matchup against Greenbrier East, the Lady Flying Eagles automatically moved on to host Capital High School in the AAAA Region III co-finals.

The Cougars finished the regular season polling at eight, but the Lady Flying eagles came out in full force, they lead by 22 at one point.

They defeat Capital 68 to 53, getting their third trip to Charleston in four years.

The Lady Flying Eagles sit at the sixth seed in the AAAA state tournament. They take on the three seed, George Washington High School on April 22, 2021 as Greenbrier East high school had to forfeit once again.