Woodrow Wilson upset Greenbrier East, James Monroe gets revenge against Greater Beckley in Section Championships

(WVNS) — Saturday, April 24, 2021 saw more postseason action as the sectional tournaments wound down and mens’ high school teams in the area prepared for regionals.

Local high school basketball fans were gifted with an extra game, as covid-19 switched around the schedules for Region III Section II. Even shorthanded Greenbrier East beat Oak Hill high school in the delayed semifinals. Which set the Spartans up to host the Flying Eagles, who upset Princeton Senior High School in their first game.

These two teams faced off twice in the regular season, the Spartans swept Beckley. But in this matchup, the Flying Eagles were soaring off the momentum of their last three wins, and the Spartans still missed a handful of starters.

Fans stood or sat wherever they could find space. The Spartans had a sixth man in the stands to build off of, but at the end of the game, the Flying Eagles went all out to come away with a 66 to 57 victory.

Beckley hosts South Charleston in their co-final on April 28, 2021. The Spartans will travel to take on George Washington.

Switching from Class AAAA to Class A, Region III Section I. The top two seeds were pitted against each other in this game.

On April 22, 2021, the Mavericks sent River View packing, while the Golden Knights lost the duel against the Crusaders.

The game had a little more meaning behind it, as the Mavericks hosted the Crusaders. The Mavericks won the first 15 games of the season, including a nearly 30 point victory over the Crusaders earlier in the year. But their run towards a perfect season was cut short by none other than Greater Beckley Christian Academy in the last game of the regular season on April 13, 2021.

One can imagine the three point loss was fresh in the minds of the Mavericks players going in to this game. The Mavericks came out in full force to ensure a different outcome and they avenge their nearly perfect season with a 69 to 52 victory over Greater Beckley.

Greenbrier West travels to James Monroe for their co-final matchup on April 28, while Greater Beckley will take on Webster County High School.