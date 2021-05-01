Wyoming East Lady Warriors win AA state championship

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time since the 2018-2019 season, the Wyoming East Lady Warriors took the court with a chance at the state title.

The last time the Lady Warriors played for a championship, they saw their dreams fall out of reach.

Head Coach Angie Boninsegna and her girls came ready for redemption, with the top seed bolstering a 44 game winning streak standing in their way.

The Lady Warriors got off a quick run to get out in front, thanks to aggressive playmaking from Skyler Davidson. But she said this time around they could not let the lead get to their head

“We couldn’t get too excited because we have been that team in that spot and we got really excited and then we started going down. Really I just tried to tell them that the game is not over even with 16 seconds left on the clock. We gotta keep going we can’t stop now,” said Davidson.

The girls said they took this game and season personally and you can see it in Hannah Blankenships’ reaction after sinking a key three point shot.

“We didn’t put all that work in over the summer for nothing and it came down to who wanted it the most and we wanted it more,” said Blankenship.

In the end, all the hard worked finally paid off.

Sky’s double digit performance, and Hannah’s double double performance powered the Lady Warriors to a 61 to 50 victory over Parkersburg Catholic.

“Playing the game you never know when it is gonna end so you have to play like it is your last and today it was my last and I am gonna miss these girls but especially (Coach) Angela Sue over here,” said Blankenship.

Abby Russell, Sky and Daisha Summers made the all tournament team.

Wyoming East won off the court as well. Classmates, friends and family showed out all tournament long, earning the school spirit award.

Those in attendance know how hard the girls worked, and through tears and hugs made sure the lady warriors knew how proud they are.

“Very emotional my best friend Renee who is Skylar’s mom we were over their gripping each other and crying at the same time so it was pretty awesome,” said Andrea Saunders.

After the net was cut and the trophies and shirts are passed out, Sky said she had one thing on her mind. She said the win means even more after recently losing both of her grandfathers

“They always wanted this for me and I finally achieved it and even though they weren’t here they were here and that’s what went through my mind as the buzzer hit,” said Davidson.