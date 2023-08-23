BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Football holds a special place in the hearts of the Bluefield, WV community, and Bluefield Beaver football has a long and rich history.

The Beaver’s love of football did not start with Bluefield High School. It started at Beaver High School, and the first Beaver football team was created in 1908. They were undefeated in 1940, however they were not chosen to play in the state championship. Once the Beaver High School building began to age, Bluefield High School was built and they became the Bluefield High School Beavers to honor the previous school.

Merrill Gainer was hired as the Bluefield Beavers first football coach, and he coached from 1959 to 1967. He went 87-6-1 has the highest winning percentage at the school, a .925, and led the Beavers to four state championships (1959, 1962, 1965, 1967).

The Beavers’ went to a state championship during Gainer’s first year coaching, as well as being undefeated that season. They were undefeated again in 1960, however they were not invited to the state championship that year. Gainer led them to another state championship in 1962, and again in 1965 for the Beavers’ third state championship in the program’s six year existence. His last season as head coach was very successful, as he led the Beavers to yet another state championship in 1967 which gave them their fourth state championship in eight years.

John Chmara became the head coach in 1968 after Gainer left. During his time as coach he went 130-53-1, coached from 1968 to 1985, and led the Bluefield Beavers to two more state championships in 1975 and 1984. The 1984 state championship was the last the Beavers would win in class AAA.

In 1986, Fred Simon became the school’s third and current head coach. Throughout his time as coach he has gone 296-138, and he has won more games and coached longer than any other coach in school history.

Under his leadership, the Beavers have been to five more state championships in 1997, 2004, 2007, 2009, and 2017, as well as having four undefeated seasons in 1997, 2004, 2007, and 2017. In his time as coach, the Beavers saw their longest period between state championships, 13 years lasting from 1984 to 1997.

Compared to previous coaches, Fred Simon did not win a state championship until 1997 in his eleventh season as head coach, marking the seventh state championship for the school. It was another seven years before the Beavers got their eighth state championship in 2004, and in 2007 Simon got his third state championship, making nine state championships for the school. The 2009 season brought home the tenth state championship for the Bluefield Beavers.

It was another eight years before the Beavers would win another state championship, and in 2017 the Beavers achieved their eleventh state championship and Simon’s fifth during an undefeated season.

More information and details about Bluefield High School’s football history, state championships, records, and more can be found at bhsbeaversfootball.com.